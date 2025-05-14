Jasper Therapeutics to Present at RBC and Jefferies Global Healthcare Conferences on Briquilimab Development

Jasper Therapeutics will present briquilimab updates at two upcoming healthcare investor conferences in May and June 2025.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences: the RBC Capital Markets 2025 Global Healthcare Conference and the Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference. The presentations will showcase briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting KIT, aimed at treating mast cell-driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria and asthma. The company provided details on the presentation dates and formats, and indicated that live webcasts of the events will be available on its Investor Relations website, alongside archived replays. Jasper emphasized briquilimab's demonstrated safety and efficacy in clinical studies and its potential for addressing these conditions, while also noting the risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements regarding its operations and product development.

The announcement highlights Jasper Therapeutics' participation in prestigious investor conferences, which can enhance visibility and attract further interest from potential investors.

Jasper's focus on briquilimab, a novel therapy for mast cell-driven diseases, emphasizes its commitment to addressing significant medical needs, particularly for conditions like chronic spontaneous urticaria and asthma.

The company’s positive clinical outcomes for briquilimab in patients with chronic urticaria indicate the potential for significant advancements in treatment options, thus appealing to stakeholders interested in innovative biotech solutions.

Live webcasts and archived presentations from the investor conferences provide transparency and accessibility to stakeholders, strengthening investor relations and engagement.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements and disclaimers, suggesting uncertainty about the company's product development and future performance, which may concern investors.

There is an implicit acknowledgment of numerous risks and uncertainties that could affect the success of briquilimab, including clinical trial variability and regulatory approval challenges, which may deter investor confidence.

Jasper's status as a clinical-stage biotechnology company implies that it has yet to fully commercialize its product, which can present a risk compared to more established companies in the industry.

What is briquilimab and what diseases does it target?

Briquilimab is a novel antibody therapy targeting KIT, focusing on chronic mast cell driven diseases like CSU, CIndU, and asthma.

When will Jasper participate in investor conferences?

Jasper will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Conference on May 21, 2025, and the Jefferies Conference on June 5, 2025.

How can I access the conference presentations?

Live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed on Jasper's Investor Relations website, with archived replays available for 30 days.

What is Jasper Therapeutics' focus?

Jasper Therapeutics is focused on developing briquilimab as a treatment for chronic mast cell diseases through clinical studies.

Are there risks associated with briquilimab's development?

Yes, there are various risks, including clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, and market acceptance of briquilimab.

$JSPR Insider Trading Activity

$JSPR insiders have traded $JSPR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JSPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEETINDER SINGH MAHAL (Chief Operating Officer) sold 900 shares for an estimated $19,899

$JSPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of $JSPR stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JSPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JSPR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024

$JSPR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JSPR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $JSPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gregory Renza from RBC Capital set a target price of $48.0 on 01/09/2025

on 01/09/2025 Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $63.0 on 12/05/2024

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (Jasper), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting KIT to address mast cell driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) and asthma, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:







RBC Capital Markets 2025 Global Healthcare Conference









Conference Dates:



May 20-21, 2025







Presentation Date/Time:



Wednesday, May 21, 2025; 11:00 a.m. EDT







Presentation Format:



Fireside Chat







Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference









Conference Dates:



June 3-5, 2025







Presentation Date/Time:



Thursday, June 5, 2025; 11:40 a.m. EDT







Presentation Format:



Presentation





Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the



News & Events – Events



page of Jasper's Investor Relations website. An archived replay of each presentation will be available on Jasper's website for 30 days following the applicable live broadcast.







About Jasper







Jasper is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing briquilimab as a therapeutic for chronic mast cell diseases. Briquilimab is a targeted aglycosylated monoclonal antibody that blocks stem cell factor from binding to the cell-surface receptor KIT, thereby inhibiting signaling through the receptor. This inhibition disrupts the critical survival signal, leading to the depletion of the mast cells via apoptosis which removes the underlying source of the inflammatory response in mast cell driven diseases such as chronic urticaria and asthma. Jasper is currently conducting clinical studies of briquilimab as a treatment in patients with CSU, CIndU or asthma. Briquilimab has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in patients and healthy volunteers, with positive clinical outcomes in CSU and CIndU. For more information, please visit us at



www.jaspertx.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding briquilimab’s potential, including with respect to its potential in mast cell driven diseases such as CSU, CIndU, and asthma; and Jasper’s participation in the RBC Capital Markets 2025 Global Healthcare Conference and the Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Jasper and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Jasper. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, political and business conditions; the risk that the potential product candidates that Jasper develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; the risk that clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; the risk that prior test, study and trial results may not be replicated in continuing or future studies and trials; the risk that Jasper will be unable to successfully market or gain market acceptance of its product candidates; the risk that prior study results may not be replicated; the risk that Jasper’s product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; patients’ willingness to try new therapies and the willingness of physicians to prescribe these therapies; the effects of competition on Jasper’s business; the risk that third parties on which Jasper depends for laboratory, clinical development, manufacturing and other critical services will fail to perform satisfactorily; the risk that Jasper’s business, operations, clinical development plans and timelines, and supply chain could be adversely affected by the effects of health epidemics; the risk that Jasper will be unable to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for its investigational products or will infringe the intellectual property protection of others; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Jasper’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If any of these risks materialize or Jasper’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While Jasper may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Jasper specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Jasper’s assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.







Contacts:







Alex Gray (investors)





Jasper Therapeutics





650-549-1454







agray@jaspertherapeutics.com







Joyce Allaire (investors)





LifeSci Advisors





617-435-6602







jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com







Lauren Walker (media)





Real Chemistry





646-564-2156







lbarbiero@realchemistry.com





