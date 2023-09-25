Jasper Therapeutics Appoints Herb Cross As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (JSPR) announced Monday the appointment of Herb Cross, an experienced senior financial executive, as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Jeet Mahal, who previously held both CFO and Chief Operating Officer (COO) roles, will continue as the company's COO.

Cross brings more than two decades of experience in financial leadership roles at both public and private biotechnology companies.

Before joining Jasper, he served as CFO at Atreca, holding responsibility for all administrative functions, including finance, corporate communications, human resources and corporate services.

Prior to Atreca, he was CFO at ARMO BioSciences, and served as CFO through the sale of the company to Eli Lilly in 2018. Cross also served as CFO and interim CEO at KaloBios Pharmaceuticals and was CFO at Affymax as well. Cross began his career at Arthur Andersen, LLP.

In connection with the appointment of Cross as its CFO, Jasper granted Cross an option to purchase 550,000 shares of its voting common stock under its inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

