Jasper Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock And Warrant

(RTTNews) - Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (JSPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Friday announced plans for an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock.

In lieu of common stock, certain investors may purchase pre-funded warrants, each offered together with accompanying common warrants to purchase shares of common stock.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to advance its preclinical and clinical development programs of briquilimab in mast-cell driven diseases, and for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures, working capital, and administrative expenses.

Jasper Therapeutics closed trading in the overnight, 4.25% lesser at 2.4800 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.