Jasper Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Four Abstracts for Presentation at EAACI Congress 2025

Jasper Therapeutics announces four abstracts on briquilimab accepted for the EAACI Congress 2025, addressing mast cell diseases.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. announced that four abstracts highlighting the clinical progress of briquilimab, an antibody therapy targeting c-Kit for mast cell-driven diseases, will be presented at the EAACI Congress 2025 in Glasgow from June 13-16. Notable presentations include initial clinical data from the SPOTLIGHT Phase 1b/2a study focusing on cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism, as well as updates on briquilimab's efficacy for chronic spontaneous urticaria and asthma. Jasper is dedicated to developing briquilimab as a treatment for chronic mast cell diseases, with ongoing clinical trials demonstrating its potential effectiveness and safety. The company emphasizes the forward-looking nature of its statements regarding briquilimab, underscoring the risks and uncertainties in clinical development.

Potential Positives

Four abstracts accepted for presentation at the EAACI Congress 2025 highlight the ongoing clinical development of briquilimab.

Initial clinical data from the SPOTLIGHT Phase 1b/2a study will be presented, showcasing potential effectiveness in treating chronic inducible urticaria.

Briquilimab demonstrated rapid and clinically meaningful disease control in patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria, suggesting positive treatment outcomes.

The presentations at a prominent congress reflect the company's active engagement in advancing research and raising its visibility in the biotechnology field.

Potential Negatives

Potential risks and uncertainties regarding the clinical development of briquilimab are explicitly stated, highlighting the possibility that it may not progress, achieve regulatory approval, or replicate previous positive results.



The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain and can mislead stakeholders regarding the company's actual performance and developments.



The mention of various risks, including market acceptance and competition, suggests significant challenges that the company may face in commercializing briquilimab.

FAQ

What is briquilimab used for?

Briquilimab is developed to treat mast cell-driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, chronic inducible urticaria, and asthma.

When will Jasper present at the EAACI Congress 2025?

Jasper will present from June 13-16, 2025, with key presentations scheduled for June 14 and June 15.

What are the main findings of the SPOTLIGHT study?

The SPOTLIGHT study will showcase initial clinical data on briquilimab's efficacy for treating chronic inducible urticaria and other conditions.

How does briquilimab work?

Briquilimab blocks the stem cell factor from binding to c-Kit, leading to mast cell depletion and reduced inflammation.

Where can I find more information about Jasper Therapeutics?

More information about Jasper Therapeutics can be found on their official website at www.jaspertx.com.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (Jasper), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting c-Kit (CD117) to address mast cell driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU), chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU) and asthma, today announced that four abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the EAACI Congress 2025, to be held June 13-16, 2025 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. Jasper will present initial clinical data from patients enrolled in the 180mg cohort of the SPOTLIGHT Phase 1b/2a study evaluating briquilimab in subcutaneous briquilimab in cold urticaria (ColdU) or symptomatic dermographism (SD) during an oral session on Saturday, June 14.







Details of the presentations are as follows:









Abstract Title:





Initial Results from SPOTLIGHT, a Phase 1b/2a Dose Escalation Study of the anti-c-Kit Briquilimab Antibody in Adults with Inducible Urticaria (CIndU) Who Remain Symptomatic Despite H-1 Antihistamine Treatment









Abstract Number



: 269







Session Type/Title:



Oral Abstract Session on Clinical Trials (OAS-CT2, Clinical Trials on Dermatology)







Presentation Date/Time:



June 14, 3:00-4:30pm







Abstract Title:





A Single Dose of Briquilimab, an Anti-Human c-Kit (CD117)-Antibody, Protects Against Relapse of Epicutaneous Allergen-Induced Dermatitis in Mice Expressing Chimeric Human/Mouse CD117









Abstract Number:



523







Session Type/Title:



Thematic Poster Session (Biologicals 02)







Presentation Date/Time:



June 14, 12:00-1:00pm







Abstract Title:





Briquilimab Demonstrates Rapid, Clinically Meaningful Disease-Control in Adults with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria (CSU): Updated Results from Phase 1b/2a Study









Abstract Number:



100281







Session Type/Title:



Flash Talk (L-FT08 Dermatology)







Presentation Date/Time:



June 15, 12:45-1:45pm







Abstract Title:





Targeting Mast Cells with Briquilimab, an Anti-Human c-Kit (CD117)-Antibody, Mitigates COPD-Like Features in an Allergen and Cigarette Smoke-Exacerbated Asthma Model Using Humanized h/mCD117 Mice









Abstract Number:



537







Session Type/Title:



Thematic Poster Session (Asthma 07),







Presentation Date/Time:



June 15, 12:45-1:45pm







About Jasper







Jasper is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing briquilimab as a therapeutic for chronic mast cell diseases. Briquilimab is a targeted aglycosylated monoclonal antibody that blocks stem cell factor from binding to the cell-surface receptor KIT, thereby inhibiting signaling through the receptor. This inhibition disrupts the critical survival signal, leading to the depletion of the mast cells via apoptosis which removes the underlying source of the inflammatory response in mast cell driven diseases such as chronic urticaria and asthma. Jasper is currently conducting clinical studies of briquilimab as a treatment in patients with CSU, CIndU or asthma. Briquilimab has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in patients and healthy volunteers, with positive clinical outcomes in CSU and CIndU. For more information, please visit us at



www.jaspertx.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding briquilimab’s potential, including with respect to its potential in mast cell driven diseases such as CSU, CIndU, and asthma; and Jasper’s presentations at the EAACI Annual Congress. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Jasper and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Jasper. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, political and business conditions; the risk that the potential product candidates that Jasper develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; the risk that clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; the risk that prior test, study and trial results may not be replicated in continuing or future studies and trials; the risk that Jasper will be unable to successfully market or gain market acceptance of its product candidates; the risk that prior study results may not be replicated; the risk that Jasper’s product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; patients’ willingness to try new therapies and the willingness of physicians to prescribe these therapies; the effects of competition on Jasper’s business; the risk that third parties on which Jasper depends for laboratory, clinical development, manufacturing and other critical services will fail to perform satisfactorily; the risk that Jasper’s business, operations, clinical development plans and timelines, and supply chain could be adversely affected by the effects of health epidemics; the risk that Jasper will be unable to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for its investigational products or will infringe the intellectual property protection of others; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Jasper’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. If any of these risks materialize or Jasper’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While Jasper may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Jasper specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Jasper’s assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.







