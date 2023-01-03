Jasper Spikes On Positive Data For Briquilimab As Conditioning Treatment In SCD, Beta Thalassemia

(RTTNews) - Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (JSPR) shares are surging more than 259 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the biotech company announced positive clinical data from Phase1/II trial of its anti-c-KIT monoclonal antibody Briquilimab to an existing bone marrow transplantation regimen in patients with sickle cell disease or SCD and Beta Thalassemia.

The company noted that all three sickle cell study participants treated with Briquilimab have successfully engrafted with no Briquilimab-related severe adverse events observed. The results showed that both of the first two participants with peripheral blood chimerism achieved 100 percent donor myeloid chimerism at 60 days post-transplant.

Currently, shares are at $1.73, up 259.11 percent from the previous close of $0.47 on a volume of 16,020,680.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.