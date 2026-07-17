Jasper Completes Kira Acquisition, Eyes Multiple Clinical Milestones Through 2027; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (JSPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Kira Pharmaceuticals in an all-stock transaction. In addition, the company provided an update on the near-term milestones as a combined company.

In connection with the acquisition of Kira, each holder of Jasper common stock immediately before closing will be entitled to a non-transferable contingent value right or CVR.

CVR holders will be eligible to receive up to $30 million in payments if certain conditions related to the receipt and monetisation of a priority review voucher (PRV) are met.

The combined company will focus on advancing the pipeline of therapies for immunologically driven disorders, including KP-104 for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and nephrology disorders; Briquilimab for transplant and immunologic indications; and KP-701 for autoantibody-mediated disorders.

The CVR payments are tied to obtaining a PRV for Briquilimab by December 31, 2028, with payments due only upon monetisation of the CVR or certain acquisition circumstances.

For the combined company, Jeet Mahal will serve as President and Chief Executive Officer and Herb Cross as the Chief Financial Officer.

The combined company will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "JSPR."

Securities purchase agreement

Concurrent with the acquisition, Jasper entered into a securities purchase agreement to sell 4.7 million shares of non-voting convertible preferred stock in a private placement transaction.

The private placement is expected to result in total gross proceeds of approximately $132 million and is expected to close on July 20, 2026.

The proceeds from the private placement, along with the combined company's cash and cash equivalents balance at closing, will be used to fund development of the combined company's pipeline through the second half of 2028. Near Term Milestones

The key near-term milestones for the combined company pipeline include,

- KP-104's Interim data from Stage 1 of the ongoing Phase 2 basket trial in rare renal indications are expected in the fourth quarter of 2026 and updated data in the second quarter of 2027.

- Interim data of KP-104 from Stage 2 of the study is expected in the second quarter of 2027.

- Based on prior positive data of KP-104 in treatment-naïve PNH, the combined company is planning an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA and intends to announce next steps in the first half of 2027.

- Anticipates announcing a new indication for KP-104 by the end of 2026.

- Briquilimab, in evaluation for the treatment of Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID), is progressing toward a pre-Biologics License Application (BLA) meeting with the FDA and expects to announce next steps in the first quarter of 2027.

- For KP-701 in the preclinical stage, the company expects to file a clinical trial application (CTA) or an investigational new drug (IND) for Phase 1 testing and plans to report first-in-human data in the third quarter of 2027.

- Kira out-licensed KP-301 and KP-402 to Mirador Therapeutics for a $12 million upfront payment plus potential development and sales milestone payments.

"We are excited by the robust pipeline that this transaction creates and are looking forward to advancing these important medicines for patients," said Jeet Mahal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Jasper.

JSPR has traded between $0.31 and $ 3.52 over the last year. The stock closed Thursday's trade at $0.77, up 11.85%.

In the pre-market, JSPR is at $0.69, down 10.30%.

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