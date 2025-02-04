Jason Phillips Implements A Sell Strategy: Offloads $1.38M In Celestica Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on February 4, Jason Phillips, President at Celestica (NYSE:CLS), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Phillips opted to sell 10,851 shares of Celestica, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The transaction's total worth stands at $1,383,936.

As of Tuesday morning, Celestica shares are up by 0.92%, currently priced at $121.99.

Get to Know Celestica Better

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

Financial Insights: Celestica

Revenue Growth: Celestica displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 11.67%, indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Celestica's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.3.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.42.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 33.48 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 1.49 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 19.67 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Celestica's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.