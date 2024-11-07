Jason Marine Group Revamps Board Committees

News & Insights

Jason Marine Group Limited (SG:5PF) has released an update.

Jason Marine Group Limited has restructured its board committees, appointing Mr. Shabbir S/O Hakimuddin Hassanbhai as the new Chairman of the Remuneration Committee effective November 7, 2024. The reconstitution also affects the Audit and Risk, and Nominating Committees, with shifts in leadership aiming to bolster corporate governance. Investors may find these changes indicative of strategic adjustments within the company.

