Jarvis Securities Sees Major Shareholding Shift

Jarvis Securities (GB:JIM) has released an update.

Jarvis Securities has announced a significant change in its shareholding structure, as Mia Kahrimanovic no longer holds indirect ownership of 1,001,478 shares following the distribution of assets from a deceased estate. This change has resulted in a reduction of voting rights to 0% from a previous 2.24%, highlighting a notable shift in the company’s shareholder dynamics.

For further insights into GB:JIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.