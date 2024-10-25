News & Insights

Stocks

Jarvis Securities Sees Major Shareholding Shift

October 25, 2024 — 05:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jarvis Securities (GB:JIM) has released an update.

Jarvis Securities has announced a significant change in its shareholding structure, as Mia Kahrimanovic no longer holds indirect ownership of 1,001,478 shares following the distribution of assets from a deceased estate. This change has resulted in a reduction of voting rights to 0% from a previous 2.24%, highlighting a notable shift in the company’s shareholder dynamics.

For further insights into GB:JIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.