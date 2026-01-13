Jarllytec Co. (TPEX:3548) Price Target Increased by 38.89% to 102.00

The average one-year price target for Jarllytec Co. (TPEX:3548) has been revised to NT$102.00 / share. This is an increase of 38.89% from the prior estimate of NT$73.44 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$101.00 to a high of NT$105.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 35.65% from the latest reported closing price of NT$158.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jarllytec Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3548 is 0.01%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 934K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 360K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 164K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 109K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 49K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing a decrease of 20.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3548 by 32.67% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

