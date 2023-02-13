Jarislowsky, Fraser Cuts Stake in Stantec (STN)

Fintel reports that Jarislowsky, Fraser has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.37MM shares of Stantec Inc. (STN). This represents 8.45% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 11.39MM shares and 10.24% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.78% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.16% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stantec is $59.51. The forecasts range from a low of $53.51 to a high of $70.52. The average price target represents an increase of 12.16% from its latest reported closing price of $53.06.

The projected annual revenue for Stantec is $4,795MM. The projected annual EPS is $3.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stantec. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STN is 0.35%, an increase of 14.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 72,455K shares. The put/call ratio of STN is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 13,493K shares representing 12.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,626K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STN by 6.33% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 3,699K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,126K shares, representing a decrease of 11.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STN by 87.45% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 2,832K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,751K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STN by 12.54% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 2,306K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,297K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STN by 8.02% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 2,110K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,234K shares, representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STN by 49.35% over the last quarter.

Stantec Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Communities are fundamental. Whether around the corner or across the globe, they provide a foundation, a sense of place and of belonging. That's why at Stantec, they always design with community in mind. The company is formed by designers, engineers, scientists, and project managers, innovating together at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships. Balancing these priorities results in projects that advance the quality of life in communities across the globe.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.