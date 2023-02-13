Jarislowsky, Fraser Cuts Stake in Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

Fintel reports that Jarislowsky, Fraser has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.69MM shares of Descartes Systems Group, Inc. (THE) (DSGX). This represents 5.53% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.75MM shares and 5.61% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.24% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.34% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Descartes Systems Group is $73.05. The forecasts range from a low of $72.33 to a high of $75.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.34% from its latest reported closing price of $74.04.

The projected annual revenue for Descartes Systems Group is $489MM. The projected annual EPS is $1.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 440 funds or institutions reporting positions in Descartes Systems Group. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSGX is 0.39%, an increase of 12.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 81,542K shares. The put/call ratio of DSGX is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,115K shares representing 10.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,875K shares, representing a decrease of 41.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGX by 58.12% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 5,145K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,943K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSGX by 7.26% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 4,260K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,820K shares, representing an increase of 10.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSGX by 9.31% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,213K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company.

Primecap Management holds 3,079K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,463K shares, representing a decrease of 12.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGX by 7.79% over the last quarter.

Descartes Systems Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Descartes is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use its modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Its headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and it has offices and partners around the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.