Jardine Matheson Reveals Total Voting Rights

Jardine Matheson Holdings (SG:J36) has released an update.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited has announced its total voting rights as of 31st May 2024, revealing a share capital of 290,659,044 ordinary shares with one vote each. The company confirms it holds no treasury shares, and this total number of shares is important for shareholders in determining their notification requirements for shareholding changes under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

For further insights into SG:J36 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.