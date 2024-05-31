News & Insights

Jardine Matheson Reveals Total Voting Rights

May 31, 2024 — 06:48 am EDT

Jardine Matheson Holdings (SG:J36) has released an update.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited has announced its total voting rights as of 31st May 2024, revealing a share capital of 290,659,044 ordinary shares with one vote each. The company confirms it holds no treasury shares, and this total number of shares is important for shareholders in determining their notification requirements for shareholding changes under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

