Jardine Matheson Posts Solid Q1 Amidst Challenges

Jardine Matheson Holdings reported steady performances in its Q1 2024, with strong growth in its DFI Retail Group and stable results from Hongkong Land and Mandarin Oriental. However, the company anticipates a modest decline in full-year underlying profits due to expected non-cash impairment charges and market headwinds. Noteworthy developments include the sale of Mandarin Oriental, Paris, and the acquisition of additional shares in Mandarin Oriental, resulting in an 85.3% holding.

