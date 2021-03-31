Jardine Matheson makes smooth debut

Adds colour throughout

By Jihye Hwang

HONG KONG, Mar 31 (IFR) - Jardine Matheson Holdings has printed its first US dollar bond in its almost 200-year history to help finance a reorganisation of its complex cross-shareholding structure.

The Asian conglomerate priced a US$800m 2.5% 10-year bond at 99.02 to yield 2.612% or Treasuries plus 87.5bp and a US$400m 2.875% 15-year note at 98.356 to yield 3.012% or Treasuries plus 127.5bp. The respective initial price guidance was at plus 130bp area and 180bp area.

Jardine Matheson plans to buy the remaining 15.1% stake in Jardine Strategic Holdings that the company and its wholly owned subsidiaries do not already own. The planned US$5.5bn acquisition was announced earlier this month and will push up the group's leverage but will also cancel out the cross-holdings between the two entities that have long been criticised by corporate governance critics.

Jardine Strategic, which acts as a sister holding company, has issued bonds before, but has been absent from the US dollar market since a 10-year issue in 2001 that has long since matured. Jardine Matheson had hired banks to issue US dollar debt in 2004, but the deal was never launched.

"It's a rare name with strong credit so loans are cheap and, hence, the company didn't have to consider the bond market as a funding channel so far," said a banker at one of the leads.

The new senior unsecured Reg S notes have expected ratings of A1/A+ (Moody's/S&P), in line with the guarantor, Jardine Matheson. Wholly owned subsidiary JMH Company is the issuer.

The debut deal priced inside fair value that leads estimated at a Treasury spread of around 90bp–95bp for the 10-year note by referencing 2030s of other conglomerates in the region like CK Hutchison and Swire Pacific that were seen at a Treasury spread in the mid 80s. Leads added a 40bp spread for the 15-year portion, which is consistent with the secondary trading price of CLP Power Hong Kong. The Hong Kong utility's 2030s and 2035s were each seen at a Treasury spread of 85bp and 125bp.

"The 15-year tenor is unusual but some other Hong Kong issuers have done it," said a banker away from the deal. "It's good for the market to have some fresh blood and an additional reference point."

Both new tranches of Jardine Matheson opened slightly tighter in secondary on their first trading day on Wednesday but were wrapped around reoffer towards the end of the day. The 10-year portion was seen 3bp wider, while the 15-year note was trading 3bp tighter.

Final orders for the 10-year bond exceeded US$3bn, including US$315m from the leads, from 145 accounts. Asia took 89% and the rest went to Europe. Fund managers and corporates bought 66%, banks 22%, pension funds, insurers and sovereigns 11% and private banks 1%.

The 15-year portion received orders of over US$2.3bn, including US$95m from the leads, from 122 accounts. Asia took 90% and the rest went to Europe. Fund managers bought 70%, banks 15%, insurers and pension funds 13% and private banks 2%.

Contentious offer

Jardine Matheson is offering US$33 for each Jardine Strategic share for the planned acquisition announced on March 8. The offer price represents a premium of around 20% compared to the closing price of US$27.45 per Jardine Strategic share on March 5 and about 40% to the average closing price of US$23.53 over the six-month period ending on March 5, the company said in an exchange filing.

Some minority stakeholders of Jardine Strategic are not satisfied with the offer price though, reportedly considering to take legal action in Bermuda to have the stock appraised. They argue the offer price represents an over 40% discount to the company's own assessed net asset value at the end of December last year. Many Asian conglomerates trade at a discount relative to its net asset value because of the diversified group of businesses.

"The issue did not surface while marketing the new bonds," said the banker on the deal. "Investors took greater comfort from the company having the ability to pay interest and the principal at maturity."

Under Bermuda law, where Jardine Strategic is domiciled, the acquisition must be approved by a majority of at least 75% of the votes cast by Jardine Strategic shareholders. Jardine Matheson already owns around 85% of the shares. Both companies have seen their stock prices rise over 15% since the announcement of the acquisition, which is expected to be completed by the end of April.

The payment of the acquisition price is expected by the end of April.

S&P expects the group to focus on lowering its debt leverage after taking a hit from the coronavirus impact and the planned acquisition. The rating agency said the company has a long track record of maintaining a conservative financial policy and low debt leverage.

HSBC was sole global coordinator. It was also a joint lead manager and joint bookrunner with Bank of China (Hong Kong), DBS, Mizuho Securities, MUFG and SMBC Nikko.

(Reporting by Jihye Hwang; Editing by David Holland and Steve Garton)

