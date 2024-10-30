Jardine Matheson Holdings Reports Share Disposal

Jardine Matheson Holdings (SG:J36) has released an update.

Jardine Matheson Holdings has reported a share transaction involving a person associated with Director Ben Keswick. The transaction involved the disposal of 1,000 ordinary shares at a price of $37.05 each on the Singapore Exchange. This move may interest investors tracking insider activities within the company.

