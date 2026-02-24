Jardine Matheson Holdings (JARLF) Price Target Increased by 16.19% to 82.58

The average one-year price target for Jardine Matheson Holdings (OTCPK:JARLF) has been revised to $82.58 / share. This is an increase of 16.19% from the prior estimate of $71.07 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $69.49 to a high of $97.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 125.43% from the latest reported closing price of $36.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jardine Matheson Holdings. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 23.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JARLF is 0.24%, an increase of 2.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.73% to 31,462K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 7,051K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 3,667K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,846K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,826K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JARLF by 14.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,773K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares , representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JARLF by 2.39% over the last quarter.

SFGIX - Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund Investor holds 1,685K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

