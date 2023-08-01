News & Insights

Jardine Matheson Holdings (JARLF) Price Target Decreased by 5.51% to 58.82

August 01, 2023 — 02:18 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Jardine Matheson Holdings (OTC:JARLF) has been revised to 58.82 / share. This is an decrease of 5.51% from the prior estimate of 62.25 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.06 to a high of 63.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.83% from the latest reported closing price of 50.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jardine Matheson Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JARLF is 0.34%, a decrease of 0.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 3,049,823K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JARLF / Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. Shares Held by Institutions

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 351,910K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245,394K shares, representing an increase of 30.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JARLF by 62.27% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 314,440K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338,630K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JARLF by 2.13% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 281,166K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281,909K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JARLF by 19.03% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 185,252K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 180,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

