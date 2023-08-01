Jardine Matheson Holdings (JARLF) Price Target Decreased by 5.51% to 58.82

The average one-year price target for Jardine Matheson Holdings (OTC:JARLF) has been revised to 58.82 / share. This is an decrease of 5.51% from the prior estimate of 62.25 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.06 to a high of 63.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.83% from the latest reported closing price of 50.35 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jardine Matheson Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JARLF is 0.34%, a decrease of 0.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.27% to 3,049,823K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 351,910K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245,394K shares, representing an increase of 30.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JARLF by 62.27% over the last quarter.
CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 314,440K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338,630K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JARLF by 2.13% over the last quarter.
VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 281,166K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281,909K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JARLF by 19.03% over the last quarter.
IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 185,252K shares. No change in the last quarter.
DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 180,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Ordinary Shares of Jardine Matheson Holdings, Ltd. (Incorporated under the laws of Bermuda)
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2405 New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 October 15, 2019
- Certification under Rule 466
- Certification under Rule 466
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, 44th Floor New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 June 6, 2006
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.