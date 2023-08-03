News & Insights

Stocks
JMHLY

Jardine Matheson Holdings - ADR (JMHLY) Price Target Decreased by 6.82% to 58.65

August 03, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Jardine Matheson Holdings - ADR (OTC:JMHLY) has been revised to 58.65 / share. This is an decrease of 6.82% from the prior estimate of 62.94 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54.89 to a high of 63.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.66% from the latest reported closing price of 50.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jardine Matheson Holdings - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JMHLY is 0.00%, a decrease of 83.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 50.55% to 8K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JMHLY / Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Boston Private Wealth holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FILFX - Strategic Advisers International Fund holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 1,980.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMHLY by 94.75% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 266.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMHLY by 74.32% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMHLY by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JMHLY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.