Jardine Matheson Holdings - ADR (JMHLY) Price Target Decreased by 6.82% to 58.65

The average one-year price target for Jardine Matheson Holdings - ADR (OTC:JMHLY) has been revised to 58.65 / share. This is an decrease of 6.82% from the prior estimate of 62.94 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54.89 to a high of 63.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.66% from the latest reported closing price of 50.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jardine Matheson Holdings - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JMHLY is 0.00%, a decrease of 83.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 50.55% to 8K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Private Wealth holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FILFX - Strategic Advisers International Fund holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 1,980.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMHLY by 94.75% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 266.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMHLY by 74.32% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMHLY by 7.92% over the last quarter.

