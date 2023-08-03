Jardine Matheson Hldgs (SGX:J36) Price Target Decreased by 7.97% to 58.27

The average one-year price target for Jardine Matheson Hldgs (SGX:J36) has been revised to 58.27 / share. This is an decrease of 7.97% from the prior estimate of 63.32 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54.54 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.67% from the latest reported closing price of 47.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jardine Matheson Hldgs. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to J36 is 0.34%, a decrease of 0.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 3,049,679K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 351,910K shares representing 121.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245,394K shares, representing an increase of 30.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J36 by 62.27% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 314,440K shares representing 108.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338,630K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in J36 by 2.13% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 281,166K shares representing 97.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281,909K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in J36 by 19.03% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 185,252K shares representing 63.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 180,000K shares representing 62.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

