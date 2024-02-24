Jardine Cycle & Carriage (SGX:C07) Price Target Decreased by 15.76% to 29.44

The average one-year price target for Jardine Cycle & Carriage (SGX:C07) has been revised to 29.44 / share. This is an decrease of 15.76% from the prior estimate of 34.95 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.99% from the latest reported closing price of 26.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jardine Cycle & Carriage. This is an increase of 220 owner(s) or 2,444.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to C07 is 0.14%, an increase of 38.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.25% to 12,434K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 1,581K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,716K shares, representing a decrease of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C07 by 14.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,346K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,320K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C07 by 9.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 792K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 780K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C07 by 4.06% over the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 771K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 837K shares, representing a decrease of 8.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C07 by 13.45% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 545K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C07 by 9.38% over the last quarter.

