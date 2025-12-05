Jardine Cycle & Carriage (SGX:C07) Price Target Increased by 15.82% to 28.94

The average one-year price target for Jardine Cycle & Carriage (SGX:C07) has been revised to $28.94 / share. This is an increase of 15.82% from the prior estimate of $24.99 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $35.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.00% from the latest reported closing price of $34.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jardine Cycle & Carriage. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 11.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to C07 is 0.20%, an increase of 3.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.09% to 5,540K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 1,020K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 853K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares , representing a decrease of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C07 by 14.37% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 530K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 589K shares , representing a decrease of 11.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C07 by 22.31% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 304K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares , representing a decrease of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C07 by 10.01% over the last quarter.

GCOW - Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF holds 270K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C07 by 4.67% over the last quarter.

