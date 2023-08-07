JAR (LSE:JAR) Price Target Decreased by 7.81% to 73.75

The average one-year price target for JAR (LSE:JAR) has been revised to 73.75 / share. This is an decrease of 7.81% from the prior estimate of 79.99 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 69.03 to a high of 79.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.00% from the latest reported closing price of 62.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in JAR. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAR is 0.41%, an increase of 7.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 3,706,155K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 351,910K shares representing 121.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 245,394K shares, representing an increase of 30.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAR by 62.27% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 314,440K shares representing 108.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338,630K shares, representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAR by 2.13% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 281,166K shares representing 97.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281,909K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAR by 19.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 266,009K shares representing 91.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,604K shares, representing an increase of 99.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAR by 11.24% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 212,092K shares representing 73.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares, representing an increase of 99.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JAR by 73.51% over the last quarter.

