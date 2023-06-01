Japfa (SGX:UD2) Price Target Decreased by 8.51% to 0.22

The average one-year price target for Japfa (SGX:UD2) has been revised to 0.22 / share. This is an decrease of 8.51% from the prior estimate of 0.24 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.20 to a high of 0.24 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.68% from the latest reported closing price of 0.24 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Japfa Maintains 4.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.26%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Japfa. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UD2 is 0.02%, a decrease of 49.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.07% to 23,476K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,980K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,951K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UD2 by 38.46% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,085K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,201K shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UD2 by 40.55% over the last quarter.

HAISX - Harbor International Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 2,542K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,398K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,346K shares, representing an increase of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UD2 by 36.67% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,060K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.