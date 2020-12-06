Commodities

Japfa in $236 mln deal with buyout funds for Indonesian dairy business

Contributor
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Published

Agri-food company Japfa Ltd said on Monday it would sell an 80% stake in its Indonesian dairy business to private equity firms TPG and Northstar Group for $236 million, sending the Singapore-based firm's shares 4% higher.

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Agri-food company Japfa Ltd JAPF.SI said on Monday it would sell an 80% stake in its Indonesian dairy business to private equity firms TPG and Northstar Group for $236 million, sending the Singapore-based firm's shares 4% higher.

Japfa's dairy business in Southeast Asia does everything from farming to the branding of dairy products, and is Indonesia's largest dairy farm operations by volume of premium fresh milk produced with a herd size of over 16,000 Holstein and Jersey cattle, according to a statement.

The company said a strategic partnership with TPG and Northstar can bring both funding and senior management expertise to further grow the business.

In July, Japfa completed the sale of a 25% stake in its China dairy farming business to Japan's Meiji Co. Ltd for $254.4 million.

Credit Suisse (Singapore) is the exclusive financial advisor to Japfa on the deal with TPG and Northstar.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular