Japan's ZOZO founder Maezawa: to make ‘big announcement’ about space after meeting Elon Musk - tweet

December 04, 2022 — 11:08 pm EST

Written by Mariko Katsumura for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japanese billionare Yusaku Maezawa, after meeting with Elon Musk, said on his tweeter on Monday he planned to make a "big announcement" related to space on Friday morning in Japan.

Maezawa, a founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc 3092.T, returned to Earth on Dec. 20, 2021 after a 12-day journey into space, ending a practice run for his planned trip around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX in 2023.

