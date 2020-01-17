Japan's yen for Danish mortgages

By Takahiro Okamoto

TOKYO, Jan 17 (IFR) - Japanese investors bought a good amount of Danish covered bonds last year and are expected to continue doing so for now.

Their net buying was evidenced by the latest data from Japan's Ministry of Finance.

The November data released on Tuesday showed that Japanese accounts bought a net ¥57.1bn (US$520m) of Danish bonds. They were net buyers for 12 consecutive months for a total ¥646.5bn.

Sources said that buying is concentrated in Danish covered bonds. "This is not new news, but there has been persistent demand for Danish covered bonds," said a Japanese fund manager. "I cannot comment on how much yield investors can get from our funds, but Japanese investors are buying the bonds for higher returns."

Danish covered bonds Nissay Asset Management invests in, for example, have 1%–2% coupons, although the actual returns to Japanese investors may vary depending on currency hedging costs.

A second fund manager said appetite had actually softened lately but he thinks Japanese investors will continue to invest. "Demand slowed in the past three months or so, because of lower Danish interest rates and because the resulting rise in bond prices caused investors to take profits and adopt a wait-and-see stance," he said. "But as long as there are no alternatative products to invest in, I think Japanese investors will continue to buy Danish covered bonds."

US residential mortgage-backed securities issued by Ginnie Mae and Fannie Mae are similar products as both are backed by a pool of mortgage loans, but US RMBS are now less attractive because of higher hedging costs for Japanese investors as the cross-currency basis swaps are wide.

Demand mainly comes from Japanese institutional investors, but there is some from retail investors as well. Daiwa Asset Management and Nissay Asset Management offer mututal funds only investing in Danish covered bonds. A few other asset managers add the bonds in mutual funds that invest in collaterised bonds. These funds are sold to retail investors through securities houses, regional banks and even online banks.

