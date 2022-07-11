Japan's wholesale prices extend brisk gains as weak yen inflates import costs

Japan's yen-based import prices surged at a record pace in June, data showed on Tuesday, keeping wholesale inflation elevated as the currency's sharp slump continued to weigh on a fragile economic recovery by boosting commodity costs.

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - Japan's yen-based import prices surged at a record pace in June, data showed on Tuesday, keeping wholesale inflation elevated as the currency's sharp slump continued to weigh on a fragile economic recovery by boosting commodity costs.

The data highlights the challenge Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faces in cushioning the economic blow from rising living costs, which are emerging as a policy priority after his victory in Sunday's upper house election.

The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price of goods companies charge eachother, rose 9.2% in June from a year earlier, marking the 16th consecutive month of increase, Bank of Japan data showed.

The increase, which exceeded a median market forecast for an 8.8% gain, slowed from a revised 9.3% rise in May and a record 9.9% rise marked in April.

The yen-based imported goods prices surged 46.3% in June from a year earlier, marking the fastest gain on record, in a sign the currency's slump was inflating already rising raw material import costs.

