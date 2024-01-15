Japan's wholesale inflation flat in December

(Recasts with new first paragraph, background)

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japan's wholesale inflation was flat in December from a year ago, data showed on Tuesday, underscoring the central bank's view that cost-push pressures from rising raw material prices will steadily dissipate.

The reading for the corporate goods price index (CGPI) compared with a median market forecast for a 0.3% decrease and followed a 0.3% increase in November.

The wholesale price data is among factors the Bank of Japan scrutinises in gauging trend inflation and deciding on the timing of exiting ultra-loose monetary policy. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/PRICES (UPDATE 1)

