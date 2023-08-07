News & Insights

US Markets

Japan's Warabeya shares drop after cockroach found in 7-Eleven rice balls

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

August 07, 2023 — 03:49 am EDT

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Warabeya Nichiyo 2918.T saw its shares lose more than 4% on Monday after the food maker disclosed two instances of cockroaches being found inside its rice that were sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store last week.

Warabeya Nichiyo said it had received two separate notices that plum-flavoured rice balls made at a subsidiary's factory and sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Saitama, north of Tokyo, contained the pest.

"We sincerely apologise for great inconvenience and discomfort this has caused to our customers," the Tokyo-based company said in a statement on Friday.

Its stock ended down 4.4% after losing as much as 8.6% at one point. The benchmark Nikkei 225 share average .N225 closed slightly up on the day.

Warabeya Nichiyo said it has recalled nearly 2,000 rice balls made at the same factory and sold at 373 7-Eleven stores on Thursday and Friday.

The factory's production lines were shut down and sanitised, it said.

Shares of 7-Eleven owner Seven & i Holdings 3382.T ended roughly flat.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christopher Cushing)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.