Japan's Unizo hotel chain says taken over by U.S. fund Lone Star

Junko Fujita Reuters
TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japanese hotel chain Unizo Holdings Co Ltd 3258.T said on Friday U.S. buyout fund Lone Star had succeeded in buying out the company.

U.S. investment fund Lone Star, together with a group of Unizo employees, secured 86.6% of Unizo's outstanding shares in an open bid that started in December, the hotel chain said in a statement.

