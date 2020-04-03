Japan's Unizo hotel chain says taken over by U.S. fund Lone Star

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japanese hotel chain Unizo Holdings Co Ltd 3258.T said on Friday U.S. buyout fund Lone Star had succeeded in buying out the company.

U.S. investment fund Lone Star, together with a group of Unizo employees, secured 86.6% of Unizo's outstanding shares in an open bid that started in December, the hotel chain said in a statement.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

