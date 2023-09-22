News & Insights

US Markets
KKR

Japan's Unizo Holdings chooses KKR as restructuring sponsor - Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/JUNKO FUJITA

September 22, 2023 — 05:01 am EDT

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama and Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

Adds details from 3rd paragraph.

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Bankrupt Japanese hotel chain Unizo Holdings has selected U.S. investment fund KKR as its restructuring sponsor, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

KKR will likely take over Unizo's Japan office building and hotel business, the Nikkei said.

Calls to Unizo and the company's lawyer went unanswered after regular business hours.

Unizo filed for bankruptcy protection in April with debt of 126 billion yen ($849.40 million). The company initially chose Japanese private equity firm Nippon Sangyo Suishin Kiko (NSSK), as its restructuring sponsor, but later restarted the bidding process, citing requests from creditors.

KKR's Japan unit is one of Japan's largest property managers and operates two real estate trusts listed on the Tokyo exchange.

($1 = 148.3400 yen)

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama and Rocky Swift Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Miral Fahmy)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KKR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.