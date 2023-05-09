Japan's trading houses boost shareholder returns and flag more to come

By Katya Golubkova and Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T and two smaller rivals reported bonanza annual earnings on Tuesday and flagged they would continue to reward shareholders this financial year - either with hikes to dividends or stock buybacks or both.

Meteoric rises in energy and commodity prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine have proved a boon for Japan's massive trading houses. It's also drawn them additional investment from the likes of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N with the billionaire investor saying his company could buy more.

Mitsubishi and Sumitomo Corp 8053.T both reported record net profit for the year ended in March, leaping 26% to 1.2 trillion yen ($8.9 billion) and 22% to 565 billion yen respectively.

While profit for Itochu Corp 8001.T declined 2.4% to 800 billion yen as its food businesses saw less demand and greater costs amid sharply higher inflation, the result was still its second-best ever.

All three trading houses lifted dividends in the past financial year and flagged further hikes this year.

Mitsubishi, for example, plans to increase its annual dividend to 200 yen a share, an 11% increase from the year just ended and up by a third over two years.

In addition, Mitsubishi announced a large share buyback of up to 6% with CEO Katsuya Nakanishi telling reporters the company was aiming for a total payout ratio of 40% this business year, up from its previous goal of 30% to 40%. Sumitomo said it would buy back up to 1% of its shares.

Itochu plans on "additional shareholder returns" if it revises up its profit outlook during the year, Chief Operating Officer Keita Ishii told a news conference.

Sumitomo's dividend hike was unexpected, Jefferies analysts said in note to clients. Its shares shot 6.7% higher while Itochu's stock finished up 3%. Mitsubishi, which reported after the close, gained 2%.

For the current business year, Mitsubishi, Sumitomo and Itochu all expect smaller profits due to weaker oil and metal prices coupled with a lower contribution from trading.

They forecast declines of 22%, 15% and 2.6% in net profit respectively.

Itochu, which saw a 14 billion yen hit to its machinery segment in the fourth quarter from aircrafts leased to Russia, said that its 780 billion yen profit forecast included a "loss buffer" of 50 billion yen.

"There are no specific issues of concern, but we have taken a conservative buffer as the outlook is more uncertain than usual," Ishii said.

In a sanctions spiral after its invasion of Ukraine and to protect domestic flights, Moscow has refused to allow some of the planes it leased from abroad to leave, stranding almost $10 billion worth of aircraft in Russia.

The results follow similar earnings from peers Marubeni Corp 8002.T, Mitsui & Co 8031.T and Sojitz 2768.Tthis month, with all three posting record net profit and warning that this financial year will be weaker.

