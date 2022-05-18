US Markets

Japan's trade gap widens as import costs surge on supply pressures

Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

* April exports +12.5% yr/yr vs forecast +13.8%

* Trade deficit persists for nine months in row -MOF

* Trade deficit may weaken yen more, hurt purchasing power

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Japan's exports logged a third straight month of double-digit gains in April led by U.S. demand, but surging global commodity costs inflated the country's import bill to a record, adding to worries about the rising cost of living.

Shoring up the prospects of a private demand-led recovery, however, was a gauge of capital expenditure that posted its first monthly gain in three months.

The mixed data on Thursday followed the yen's falls to two-decade lows beyond 131 to the dollar earlier in May, which stoked fears of worsening terms of trade and added financial burdens for the resource-poor Japanese economy as import costs soar.

A weak yen, once considered a boon to the export-led economy, is now having less of an impact as shipments grow smaller, given the ongoing shift by Japanese manufacturers to offshore production.

Japan's exports rose 12.5% in April from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed, led by U.S.-bound shipments of cars and undershooting a 13.8% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 14.7% rise in March.

Imports rose 28.2% in the year to April, versus the median estimate for a 35.0% increase, as a weaker yen helped boost already surging global commodity prices.

That resulted in a trade deficit of 839.2 billion yen ($6.54 billion), narrower than the median estimate for a 1.150 trillion yen shortfall but posting a ninth straight month in the red.

Analysts have warned of the risks of prolonged cost-push inflation to the fragile economy with external factors, not domestic demand, pushing import bills higher.

Separate data showed on Thursday Japan's core machinery orders rose 7.1% in March from the previous month, versus a 3.7% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

The volatile data series, regarded as a leading gauge of capital expenditure in the coming six to nine months, provided a glimmer of hope for a domestic demand-led recovery.

Japan's economy shrank for the first time in two quarters in the January-March period as COVID-19 curbs hit the service sector and surging commodity prices created new pressures. ($1 = 128.3600 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Daniel Leussink; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1, PIX)

