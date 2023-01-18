US Markets

Japan's trade deficit persists as recession risks loom

Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

January 18, 2023 — 07:49 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec exports rise 11.5% vs forecast +10.1%

Imports up +20.6% vs forecast 22.4%, resulting in trade deficit

Persistent trade deficits hurt terms of trade, purchasing power

Prospects of trade-led recovery may fade away

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Japan's export growth slowed sharply in December as Chinese demand remained under pressure, while imports jumped, keeping the trade balance in the red for the 17th straight month.

Exports rose 11.5% year-on-year in December, the slowest growth since the start of last year, weighed by China-bound cars, auto parts and chip-making machinery, Ministry of Finance data (MOF) showed on Thursday.

Imports grew 20.6%, led by oil, coal and liquefied natural gas, reflecting cost-push inflation that boosts costs of living and doing business, potentially depriving purchasing power.

The rises in shipments and imports compared with 10.1% and 22.4% year-on-year gains expected, respectively, by economists in a Reuters poll.

December's trade deficit, at 1.45 trillion yen ($11.29 billion), compared with economists' median estimates for 1.65 trillion yen.

Thursday's trade data highlights the challenge of a resource-deficient country that relies heavily on imports of commodity and energy. The weak data also dashes policymakers' hopes for an export-led economic recovery from the pandemic.

For the whole of 2022, Japan logged a trade deficit of 19.97 trillion yen, the second straight annual shortfall and the biggest since 1979. ($1 = 128.4300 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

