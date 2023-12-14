News & Insights

Japan's Toyo Construction opposes buyout offer from top shareholder

December 14, 2023 — 10:26 am EST

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Toyo Construction 1890.T has decided to oppose a buyout offer from the family office linked to Nintendo's 7974.T founder, the marine construction firm said on Thursday, the latest twist in a battle with its largest shareholder.

The opposition comes despite a major win for Yamauchi-No.10 Family Office (YFO) at Toyo's annual shareholders' meeting in June, which reshuffled the board and allowed YFO-backed directors to form a majority.

YFO, which owns a 28.51% stake in Toyo, has offered 1,255 yen per share for the remainder of the company, up from an initial offer last year of 1,000 yen but lower than Thursday's closing price of 1,301 yen.

Toyo's review of YFO's proposal concluded that its own medium-term management plan is superior to the one offered by YFO in terms of enhancing the value of the company, Toyo said in a statement.

It also said that the proposed price doesn't offer shareholders enough of a premium. The board's decision was unanimous.

