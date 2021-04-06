Japan's Toshiba to get proposal to go private from CVC Capital, source says

Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners will propose a deal to take Japan's Toshiba Corp 6502.T private, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Nikkei newspaper earlier reported about the deal, sending the firm's U.S.-listed shares surging.

