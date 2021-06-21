Japan's Toshiba promises to improve corporate governance

Contributor
Tim Kelly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japan's Toshiba Corp promised on Monday to drastically improve corporate governance after an independent report said management colluded with government officials to pressure foreign shareholders before a key vote on board appointments last year.

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp 6502.T promised on Monday to drastically improve corporate governance after an independent report said management colluded with government officials to pressure foreign shareholders before a key vote on board appointments last year.

Toshiba made the pledge in a statement released through the Tokyo Stock Exchange, saying it accepted the points made in the report.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters