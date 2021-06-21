Japan's Toshiba promises to improve corporate governance

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp 6502.T promised on Monday to drastically improve corporate governance after an independent report said management colluded with government officials to pressure foreign shareholders before a key vote on board appointments last year.

Toshiba made the pledge in a statement released through the Tokyo Stock Exchange, saying it accepted the points made in the report.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.