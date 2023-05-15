Japan's Topix scales 33-year peak; chip shares track Nasdaq strength

By 0210 GMT, the Tokyo Stock Exchange's broader Topix index .TOPX was up 0.36% to 2,122.55 after hitting 2,126.14, its highest since August 1990.

The Nikkei share average .N225 extended gains, jumping 0.62% to 29,810.08, its highest since Nov. 2021.

"The Japanese market was underpinned by momentum on Wall Street today and optimism that the U.S. would make progress on the debt ceiling issue," said Yugo Tsuboi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"The Nikkei could top 30,000. I say this because it traded 3.6% higher than the 25-day average in the previous session, and in the past the index traded 7% above the average, which means it has more room for gains."

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday amid flickering optimism that Washington will get past partisan wrangling and reach the debt ceiling deal.

Surging U.S. semiconductor shares .SOX boosted the tech-heavy Nasdaq to a solid advance. MKTS/GLOB

Japanese chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron Device Ltd 2760.T jumped 3.71% to lead gains on the Topix and the Nikkei, while chip-testing equipment manufacturer Advantest Corp 6857.T gained 4.37%.

Recruit Holdings Co Ltd 6098.T rose 3.3%, boosting the Topix even after the staffing agency posted a decline in its annual profit.

The utility sector .IEPNG.T rose 1.65% to become the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes. Retailers .IRETL.T rose 1.01%.

Rakuten Group Inc 4755.T fell 5.44%, extending the previous day's sharp slide after Reuters reported the company would issue new shares to shore up its finances after years of losses from its mobile business.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

