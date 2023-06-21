News & Insights

Japan's Topix gains for 2nd day on energy, banks; Chip stocks slump

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

June 21, 2023 — 10:58 pm EDT

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

By Rocky Swift

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Japan's broad Topix index of shares climbed for a second straight day on Thursday as higher energy prices boosted commodities producers, while chip-related stocks weighed on the benchmark Nikkei gauge.

Trading company Mitsui & Co 8031.T added 2.75% after prices for oil and metals rose. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T added 3.28% as gains in Treasuries added to the value of their U.S. bond portfolios.

Chip industry heavyweights Advantest 6857.T and Tokyo Electron 8035.T sank 4.4% and 2.72%, respectively, trimming a recent surge driven by euphoria over artificial intelligence.

The Topix .TOPX index added 0.63% to 2,309.58 at the midday break. The Nikkei .N225 was in the red for most of the session before closing flat at 33,575.63.

The blue-chip heavy Nikkei has soared 29% this year and earlier this week touched a 33-year high. Foreigners were net buyers of Japanese shares for an 11th-straight week through June 17, government data showed on Thursday.

"The Nikkei was up 10 weeks in a row as of last week's close. That's unusual," said Quiddity Advisors analyst Travis Lundy, who publishes on the Smartkarma platform. "The Nikkei has a fair bit of tech in it, and tech has been flying. When tech takes a breather, the Nikkei does too."

Among Nikkei constituents, 175 companies advanced, while 48 declined.

Panasonic 6752.T was a stand-out on the gauge, climbing 2.49% after its energy unit said on Wednesday it was in talks to supply batteries to power Mazda Motor's 7261.T electric vehicles. Mazda shares added 0.43%

Commodities trading companies .IWHOL.T added 2.58% to become the best performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes. Precision machinery makers were the biggest losers, declining 0.4%.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

