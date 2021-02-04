Japan's top lender MUFG swings to Q3 profit of $1.96 bln

Q3 net profit Y206.2 bln vs Y25.7 bln loss a year earlier

Keeps full-year profit view at Y600 bln

Credit-related costs Y343.6 bln for nine months through Dec

Adds credit-related costs

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Japan's top lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 8306.T on Thursday posted a third-quarter net profit of 206.2 billion yen ($1.96 billion), a return to the black from a year earlier when it booked a one-off charge on an Indonesian subsidiary.

The results were calculated by Reuters based on nine-month cumulative figures disclosed in a stock exchange filing and are compared with a net loss of 25.7 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

MUFG booked credit-related costs of 343.6 billion yen for the nine months through December, up from 84.2 billion yen a year earlier.

The costs, however, were smaller than expected due to efforts by the government and the central bank to prop up struggling firms. The lender had predicted 500 billion yen in costs for the current financial year.

($1 = 105.1900 yen)

