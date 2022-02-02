Japan's top lender MUFG posts a 76% rise in 9-month profit

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's top lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 8306.T on Wednesday posted a net profit of 1.07 trillion yen ($9.33 billion) in the nine months through December, up from 607 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

MUFG, which owns about 20% of Wall Street lender Morgan Stanley MS.N, maintained its full-year profit outlook at 1.05 trillion yen. That compared with the 1.08 trillion yen average of 11 analysts' estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 114.7000 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.