Japan's top lender MUFG posts a 76% rise in 9-month profit

Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Japan's top lender Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc on Wednesday posted a net profit of 1.07 trillion yen ($9.33 billion) in the nine months through December, up from 607 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

MUFG, which owns about 20% of Wall Street lender Morgan Stanley MS.N, maintained its full-year profit outlook at 1.05 trillion yen. That compared with the 1.08 trillion yen average of 11 analysts' estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 114.7000 yen)

