Japan's top FX diplomat says JGBs may see stronger linkage with global yields

TOKYO, March 3 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's yield curve control (YCC) has muted the impact of tighter global monetary policy on Japanese government bond yields, but that may change as foreign holdings increase, Japan's top currency diplomat said on Thursday.

"Given foreign holdings of JGBs have increased, there is a stronger linkage between overseas markets and the JGB market," Masato Kanda, Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, told an online seminar.

"This could increase the impact" of tighter policy on Japan's fiscal situation, he said, with Japan's public debt running more than twice the size its $5 trillion economy.

Under yield curve control, the BOJ buys huge amounts of JGBs to cap the 10-year yield around 0% to stimulate the economy.

Years of heavy bond buying by the BOJ have drained liquidity and crowded private investors out of the bond market, leading to a decline in market functions.

There is speculation in financial markets that rising inflation means that the Japanese central bank may shift away gradually from the current powerful easing, while lagging behind other major central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve.

However, Kanda said Japan's recent rise in inflation is unlikely to be sustained as it is driven mostly by temporary factors such as surging energy prices and supply chain disruptions.

"We are a bit of an outlier as other countries are struggling against inflation, while we're still trying to boost prices," Kanda said.

"We have modest inflation and the current one is mainly due to a surge in energy prices, which is expected to be temporary."

