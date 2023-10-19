Japan's top FX diplomat says authorities can act on excessive moves

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda said on Thursday there is an "international agreement" that authorities can act in currency markets if there are any excessive moves.

But he said "it would be better if we don't have to do anything in markets," when asked about the chance of Japan intervening in the currency market to arrest sharp falls in the yen.

Markets are on intervention watch as the yen falls near the psychologically important 150 level against the dollar, which many traders see as Japanese authorities' line-in-the-sand for exchange rate intervention. The dollar fetched 149.77 yen JPY=EBS in Asia on Thursday.

Kanda, who as vice finance minister for international affairs oversees Japan's currency policy, said global investors in foreign exchange markets were in risk averse mode due to the conflict in the Middle East.

