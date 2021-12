TOKYO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Japan's supreme court has ruled in support of Kansai Super Market's 9919.T merger with H2O Retailing 8242.T, the Nikkei business newspaper said on Tuesday, a decision that thwarts attempts by OK Corp to halt the move.

