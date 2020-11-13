Japan's top bank MUFG posts 34% slump in H1 profit but raises annual forecast

Adds details and context

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) 8306.T reported on Friday a 34% drop in its half-year net profit due to a rise in credit-related costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Japan's biggest bank, which owns 24% of Morgan Stanley MS.N, also nudged up its full-year forecast, signalling confidence about its cost-cutting during the pandemic.

While the world's third-largest economy, like other countries, has been hit hard by the pandemic, Japan has been spared the worst of the outbreak, and companies have been cushioned by government stimulus.

Still, there are deep worries about the outlook for smaller firms.

MUFG said its net profit in April-September came in at 400.8 billion yen ($3.82 billion), compared to 607 billion yen a year earlier.

It raised its profit forecast for the year to end-March to 600 billion yen from 550 billion yen, compared with the 618.9 billion yen average of 11 analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 104.9900 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by David Dolan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

