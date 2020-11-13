US Markets
MS

Japan's top bank MUFG posts 34% drop in H1 profit

Contributor
Takashi Umekawa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) reported on Friday a 34% drop in its half-year net profit due to a rise in credit-related costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

TOKYO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) 8306.T reported on Friday a 34% drop in its half-year net profit due to a rise in credit-related costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net profit in April-September at Japan's largest lender by assets, which owns 24% of Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley MS.N, came in at 400.8 billion yen ($3.82 billion), compared to 607 billion yen a year earlier, according a stock exchange filing.

MUFG raised its profit forecast for the year to end-March to 600 billion yen from 550 billion yen, compared with the 618.9 billion yen average of 11 analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 104.9900 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; editing by Richard Pullin)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular