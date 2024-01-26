Japan's Tokyo Metro to be listed in FY 2024 - Nikkei

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Tokyo Metro Co aims to go public in the financial year 2024 starting in April, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

The Japanese government and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government will ultimately sell 50% of their 100% stake in the subway company, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

