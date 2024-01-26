News & Insights

Japan's Tokyo Metro plans to list in FY 2024 - Nikkei

January 26, 2024 — 12:38 am EST

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->



TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Tokyo Metro Co plans to go public in the financial year starting in April 2024, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

The Japanese government and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government are aiming to begin selling half of their combined shares of the subway company in the nation's capital, the Nikkei said.

The Japanese government has a 53.4% stake in Tokyo Metro while the Tokyo government holds the remaining 46.6.

The central government will use the proceeds from the sales to fund recovery efforts from the 2011 earthquake, the newspaper reported.

A Tokyo Metro spokesperson did not immediately comment on the report.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama, Additional reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

